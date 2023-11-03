Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 1.15% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $37,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $40.62. 61,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

