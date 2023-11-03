Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.50% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,052,000 after buying an additional 5,956,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,346,000 after buying an additional 987,365 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,505,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,100,000 after buying an additional 191,019 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,213,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 224,121 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,234. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

