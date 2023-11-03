Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,914 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.32% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,723.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 408,090 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 863,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after buying an additional 80,451 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,350 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

