Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 1.14% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,597. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.39 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

