Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,523 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $44,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 162,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,930. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

