Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,479 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $149,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

