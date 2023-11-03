Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Holdings Boosted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DUHP stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,970. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

