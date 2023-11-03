Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $6.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.43. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $694.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 38.8% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.