Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $6.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.43. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $694.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 38.8% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
