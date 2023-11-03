Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Announces Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DIN traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. 34,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,234,000 after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

