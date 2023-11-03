Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $694.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 137.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

