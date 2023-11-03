Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 4.7 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.54%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corre Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 560,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 59,726 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, H 2 Credit Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 10,126,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.