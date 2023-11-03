Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Trading Up 3.6%

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.04. Approximately 106,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 356,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

Dividend 15 Split Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$488.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.93.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

