Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $114.01 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $170.36. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

