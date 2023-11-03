DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at JMP Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.05.

NYSE DASH opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $81,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,182.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $81,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,182.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $10,442,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,002,965 shares of company stock worth $79,727,224. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

