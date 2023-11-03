DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Truist Financial

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.05.

DoorDash Stock Up 15.7 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $7,789,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $10,442,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $7,789,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,965 shares of company stock valued at $79,727,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DoorDash by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 451,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

