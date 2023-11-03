Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products updated its FY23 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.35-$4.55 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $68.83 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DORM shares. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

