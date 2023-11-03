Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $610-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.43 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLOW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $604.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 101.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

