Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 21,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 94,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,455,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,808,000. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $7,822,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $63,330,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.