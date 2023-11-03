Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $5.55-5.65 EPS.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.