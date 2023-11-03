Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.65 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,464 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth $37,083,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $37,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 59.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,842,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,928 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Further Reading

