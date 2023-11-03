DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 310,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 52.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

