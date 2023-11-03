DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $24.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE:DXC opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

