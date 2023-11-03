Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,577,000 after purchasing an additional 467,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 3,313 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $151,636.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,327.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $151,636.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,327.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $119,593.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,797.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Dynatrace Stock Up 2.7 %

DT stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

