Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,577,000 after purchasing an additional 467,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 3,313 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $151,636.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,327.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $151,636.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,327.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $119,593.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,797.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Dynatrace Stock Up 2.7 %

DT stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

