e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $137.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.53. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $5,182,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,964,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,721 shares of company stock worth $17,505,635. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

