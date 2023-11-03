Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter worth $172,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

