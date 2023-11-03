Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
