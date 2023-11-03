Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

ESTE opened at $21.17 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,185,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $444,730.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,185,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 93,418 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

See Also

