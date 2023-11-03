Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 6.0 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

DEA stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.21%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.