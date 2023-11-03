Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.67. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

