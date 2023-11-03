Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $75.17 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.