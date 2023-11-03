Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 16.7% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,008.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 138,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 819,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,939,000 after acquiring an additional 83,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

