Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.00.

Ecolab Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $171.12 on Monday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.74.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

