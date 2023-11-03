Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Get Edison International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE EIX opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $74.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.