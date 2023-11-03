Edward Jones Upgrades Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) to Buy

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

