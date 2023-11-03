Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.89. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne acquired 154,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

