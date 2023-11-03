Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.05% of Elbit Systems worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 46.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

ESLT traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.82. 1,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,598. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $225.22.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

