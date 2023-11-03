Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.91.

NYSE:EGO opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,840 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2,358.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,654,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

