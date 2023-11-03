Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 20th

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Electronic Arts has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,904 shares of company stock worth $3,030,844 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

