Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.78.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.28 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,904 shares of company stock worth $3,030,844 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.