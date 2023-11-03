Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,986 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

