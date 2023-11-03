Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $397,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

IUSV opened at $75.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

