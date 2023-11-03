Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 126.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Rollins by 129.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.