Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 208 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after buying an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.