Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

