Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.13

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 116453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after acquiring an additional 154,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,070,000 after buying an additional 385,930 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,306,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,886,000 after buying an additional 49,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,804,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 366,025 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

