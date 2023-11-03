Enbridge Inc. (ENB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8875 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$46.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$42.75 and a 12-month high of C$56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.08 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.6712657 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CSFB decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

