Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Enbridge has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 132.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Enbridge to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.7%.

Enbridge Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

