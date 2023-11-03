Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.55. 1,448,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,523. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

