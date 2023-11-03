Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Trading Down 6.2%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.44. 39,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 420,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$437.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of C$432.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$426.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.4503546 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$746,675.00. Corporate insiders own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

