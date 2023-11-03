Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,235,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164,562 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Charles Schwab worth $183,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

