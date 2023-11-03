Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 66,402 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $206,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,741.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Prologis by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 7,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,290,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,875,000 after acquiring an additional 171,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

NYSE PLD opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

